Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uniroyal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Uniroyal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 1.12% to Rs 28.21 crore

Net loss of Uniroyal Industries reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 28.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 110.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales28.2128.53 -1 110.98113.84 -3 OPM %03.93 -1.623.33 - PBDT-0.070.91 PL 0.622.60 -76 PBT-0.470.44 PL -0.980.70 PL NP-0.210.21 PL -0.700.46 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sterling Green Woods consolidated net profit declines 88.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Gourmet Gateway India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rajkamal Synthetics consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Modi Rubber reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.88 crore in the March 2026 quarter

NIS Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story