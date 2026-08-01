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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uniroyal Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Uniroyal Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 38.77% to Rs 35.29 crore

Net profit of Uniroyal Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.77% to Rs 35.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.2925.43 39 OPM %2.35-0.20 -PBDT0.50-0.44 LP PBT0.10-0.84 LP NP0.12-0.81 LP

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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