Uniroyal Marine Exports standalone net profit declines 99.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 126.53% to Rs 14.09 crore

Net profit of Uniroyal Marine Exports declined 99.06% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 126.53% to Rs 14.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 285.71% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 28.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.