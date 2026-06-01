Unison Metals consolidated net profit declines 67.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.22% to Rs 88.50 crore

Net profit of Unison Metals declined 67.98% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.22% to Rs 88.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.68% to Rs 7.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.18% to Rs 498.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 315.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.