Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unison Metals consolidated net profit declines 67.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Unison Metals consolidated net profit declines 67.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:13 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 27.22% to Rs 88.50 crore

Net profit of Unison Metals declined 67.98% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.22% to Rs 88.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.68% to Rs 7.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.18% to Rs 498.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 315.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales88.50121.60 -27 498.66315.25 58 OPM %2.334.21 -3.834.84 - PBDT1.894.07 -54 14.739.84 50 PBT0.903.14 -71 10.626.10 74 NP0.732.28 -68 7.304.46 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arihant Foundations & Housing consolidated net profit declines 62.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 1.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Jyot International Marketing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Springform Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Royal India Corporation consolidated net profit rises 330.64% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story