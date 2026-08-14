Unison Metals consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.88% to Rs 132.14 crore

Net profit of Unison Metals rose 100.00% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.88% to Rs 132.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.132.14137.474.433.513.442.802.391.761.920.96

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