Unison Metals consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.88% to Rs 132.14 croreNet profit of Unison Metals rose 100.00% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.88% to Rs 132.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales132.14137.47 -4 OPM %4.433.51 -PBDT3.442.80 23 PBT2.391.76 36 NP1.920.96 100
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