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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unison Metals consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Unison Metals consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:13 PM IST
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Sales decline 3.88% to Rs 132.14 crore

Net profit of Unison Metals rose 100.00% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.88% to Rs 132.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales132.14137.47 -4 OPM %4.433.51 -PBDT3.442.80 23 PBT2.391.76 36 NP1.920.96 100

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

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