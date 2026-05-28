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Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 441.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
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Sales rise 29.17% to Rs 130.22 crore

Net Loss of Unitech reported to Rs 441.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 309.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.17% to Rs 130.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2455.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2593.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.23% to Rs 512.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 321.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales130.22100.81 29 512.23321.69 59 OPM %183.99768.46 --1.10-133.16 - PBDT-565.57-334.84 -69 -2695.86-3025.39 11 PBT-566.81-334.01 -70 -2700.16-3029.35 11 NP-441.08-309.96 -42 -2455.74-2593.47 5

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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