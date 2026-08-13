Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksGoogle Pixel 11 Launched in IndiaMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 570.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 570.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 106.01 crore

Net Loss of Unitech reported to Rs 570.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 591.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 106.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales106.01105.00 1 OPM %5.79-9.19 -PBDT-701.51-737.32 5 PBT-702.50-738.33 5 NP-570.57-591.77 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.55 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit rises 30.90% in the June 2026 quarter

SAB Events & Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

ECS Biztech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Next Story