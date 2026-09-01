United Breweries commissions new canning line at its Ellora Brewery

With capacity of 40,000 cans per hour

United Breweries (UBL) announced the commissioning of a new canning line at its Ellora Brewery in the Waluj MIDC area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Backed by an investment of Rs 110 crore, the facility is expected to become operational in September 2026, subject to statutory approvals, strengthening UBL's manufacturing footprint, improving brewery productivity and enabling the company to respond to growing demand in one of India's most important beer markets.

The new line will be Ellora Brewery's first canning line and among the fastest in UBL's network, with a capacity of 40,000 cans per hour. Adding canning capabilities alongside its existing bottling infrastructure will give the brewery greater packaging flexibility to respond to evolving consumer preferences, including the growing preference for cans, while supporting the continued premiumization of the beer category.