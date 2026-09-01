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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Breweries commissions new canning line at its Ellora Brewery

United Breweries commissions new canning line at its Ellora Brewery

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Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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With capacity of 40,000 cans per hour

United Breweries (UBL) announced the commissioning of a new canning line at its Ellora Brewery in the Waluj MIDC area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Backed by an investment of Rs 110 crore, the facility is expected to become operational in September 2026, subject to statutory approvals, strengthening UBL's manufacturing footprint, improving brewery productivity and enabling the company to respond to growing demand in one of India's most important beer markets.

The new line will be Ellora Brewery's first canning line and among the fastest in UBL's network, with a capacity of 40,000 cans per hour. Adding canning capabilities alongside its existing bottling infrastructure will give the brewery greater packaging flexibility to respond to evolving consumer preferences, including the growing preference for cans, while supporting the continued premiumization of the beer category.

The investment will also enable better utilisation of the brewery's existing packaging infrastructure, improving operational agility and productivity by allowing UBL to optimise packaging formats based on market demand with its current packaging capacity of up to 1.5 million cases per month.

The Ellora facility will initially produce cans of Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Premium, Bullet Strong and London Pilsner to meet growing consumer demand in Maharashtra. The added canning capability will also provide greater flexibility to optimise packaging formats across the portfolio as demand evolves, supporting the company's premiumization strategy over time. The investment follows the commissioning of a new canning line at UBL's Nizam Brewery in Telangana in July 2026, underscoring the company's continued focus on strengthening its manufacturing footprint and productivity across India.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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