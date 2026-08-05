United Breweries consolidated net profit declines 9.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 3066.86 croreNet profit of United Breweries declined 9.54% to Rs 166.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 183.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 3066.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2864.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3066.862864.32 7 OPM %9.2110.85 -PBDT310.27310.81 0 PBT224.49247.88 -9 NP166.33183.87 -10
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