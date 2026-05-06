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United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 4.31% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 3.14% to Rs 2250.07 crore

Net profit of United Breweries rose 4.31% to Rs 101.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.14% to Rs 2250.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2322.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.46% to Rs 413.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 441.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 9239.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8915.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2250.072322.98 -3 9239.948915.09 4 OPM %6.198.04 -8.729.43 - PBDT118.28188.84 -37 778.97863.85 -10 PBT42.27132.07 -68 506.98630.87 -20 NP101.7897.57 4 413.17441.69 -6

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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