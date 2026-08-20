United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1339.4, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.92% in last one year as compared to a 3.36% slide in NIFTY and a 15.05% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1339.4, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24241. The Sensex is at 77544.92, up 0.83%.United Breweries Ltd has lost around 4.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47473.9, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42231 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.44 lakh shares in last one month.