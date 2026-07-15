United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1350.5, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.8% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 14.66% fall in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1350.5, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24160.1. The Sensex is at 77455.4, up 0.52%. United Breweries Ltd has added around 1.11% in last one month.