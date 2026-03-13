United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1615.9, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.21% in last one year as compared to a 2.94% rally in NIFTY and a 7.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1615.9, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.98% on the day, quoting at 23171.6. The Sensex is at 74668.43, down 1.8%.United Breweries Ltd has added around 0.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48189.15, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23083 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.22 lakh shares in last one month.