United Breweries Ltd soars 0.63%, up for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1449.3, up 0.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% drop in NIFTY and a 10.96% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1449.3, up 0.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24308.35. The Sensex is at 77816.27, up 0.21%. United Breweries Ltd has risen around 6.62% in last one month.