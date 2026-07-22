United Breweries Ltd soars 2.08%, Gains for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1433.6, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.92% in last one year as compared to a 4.82% fall in NIFTY and a 11.85% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1433.6, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 24003.1. The Sensex is at 76797.87, down 0.87%. United Breweries Ltd has added around 6.66% in last one month.