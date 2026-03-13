United Breweries fell 1.21% to Rs 1626.95 after the company disclosed that it has received a GST demand order from the Office of the Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Raigad-Navi Mumbai.

The order involves a total demand of about Rs 31.88 crore, including GST of Rs 15.94 crore and an equivalent penalty. The dispute relates to the taxability of the assignment of leasehold land in Navi Mumbai and a classification issue concerning non-alcoholic beverages.

The company said it had earlier deposited Rs 11.12 crore under protest before the initiation of proceedings due to regulatory ambiguity surrounding the matter at the time the leasehold rights were sold.