United Credit standalone net profit declines 24.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.41% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of United Credit declined 24.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.41% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.780.7429.4937.840.270.340.240.320.190.25

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