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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Credit standalone net profit declines 24.00% in the June 2026 quarter

United Credit standalone net profit declines 24.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.41% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of United Credit declined 24.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.41% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.780.74 5 OPM %29.4937.84 -PBDT0.270.34 -21 PBT0.240.32 -25 NP0.190.25 -24

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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