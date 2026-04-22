United Drilling Tools announced that it has secured a domestic order worth Rs 3.16 crore from Vedanta for the supply of tubing, pup joints, and crossovers, along with related accessories, in the normal course of business.

The order is scheduled to be executed within four months. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the deal does not fall under related-party transactions.

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in India and has obtained global quality certifications for its major products. The company has reported a 106.4% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.47 crore on a 49.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 50.53 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. The counter shed 0.35% to Rs 215 on the BSE.