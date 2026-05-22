United Drilling Tools consolidated net profit rises 23.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.20% to Rs 43.32 crore

Net profit of United Drilling Tools rose 23.14% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.20% to Rs 43.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.21% to Rs 18.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 181.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.