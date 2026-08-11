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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Drilling Tools consolidated net profit rises 45.27% in the June 2026 quarter

United Drilling Tools consolidated net profit rises 45.27% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 34.49 crore

Net profit of United Drilling Tools rose 45.27% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 34.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34.4931.67 9 OPM %21.2519.17 -PBDT7.305.26 39 PBT6.104.15 47 NP4.302.96 45

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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