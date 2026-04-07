United Drilling Tools gains on securing order from Aadyashree Drilling International

United Drilling Tools rose 1.87% to Rs 187.70 after the company secured a Rs 57.06-lakh domestic order from Aadyashree Drilling International for the supply of downhole stabilizers.

The commercial contract is to be executed in 1.52 months.

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in India and has obtained global quality certifications for its major products.

The company has reported a 106.4% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.47 crore on a 49.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 50.53 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.