United Drilling Tools reported a 23.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.79 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 3.89 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 39.2% year-on-year to Rs 43.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 6.95 crore in Q4 FY26, up 80.1% from Rs 3.86 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 26.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.97 crore, while revenue from operations rose 7.6% year-on-year to Rs 181.12 crore over FY25.