Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Drilling Tools secures Rs 1.6 crore repeat export order from Brazil

United Drilling Tools secures Rs 1.6 crore repeat export order from Brazil

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Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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United Drilling Tools announced that it has secured a repeat export order worth Rs 1.60 crore from Argentera Oil and Gas, Brazil, for the supply of casing pipes with multi-start connectors.

The order will be executed over a period of 45 months and will be carried out in the ordinary course of business through Argentera Oil and Gas.

The company clarified that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions, and neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in India and has obtained global quality certifications for its major products.

The company reported a 23.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.79 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 3.89 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 39.2% year-on-year to Rs 43.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The counter rose 0.61% to Rs 221.35 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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