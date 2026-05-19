United Foodbrands reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.10% to Rs 360.40 crore

Net Loss of United Foodbrands reported to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 20.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.10% to Rs 360.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 292.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 59.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 27.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 1338.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1233.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.