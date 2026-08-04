United Foodbrands reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.41% to Rs 425.90 crore

Net profit of United Foodbrands reported to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.41% to Rs 425.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 296.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.425.90296.9816.4015.4948.1527.942.43-16.993.09-16.41

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