Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Leasing & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

United Leasing & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 40.17% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net Loss of United Leasing & Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.17% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.04% to Rs 7.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.372.29 -40 7.147.85 -9 OPM %19.71-2.18 -14.5712.10 - PBDT0.190.01 1800 0.780.76 3 PBT0.03-0.12 LP 0.170.17 0 NP-0.01-0.18 94 0.030.11 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Milgrey Finance & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aruna Hotels standalone net profit declines 62.75% in the March 2026 quarter

GMR Airports reports turnaround Q4 performance

Wall Street Hits Fresh Records as Oil Prices Tumble on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire hopes

Auri Grow India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story