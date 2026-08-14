United Leasing & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 24.48% to Rs 1.08 croreNet loss of United Leasing & Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 24.48% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.081.43 -24 OPM %8.3316.78 -PBDT0.030.16 -81 PBT-0.140.01 PL NP-0.140 0
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