United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 20.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.47% to Rs 19.83 croreNet profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company declined 20.45% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.47% to Rs 19.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.8322.15 -10 OPM %25.6730.07 -PBDT8.6010.02 -14 PBT7.729.18 -16 NP6.388.02 -20
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