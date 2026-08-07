United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 20.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.47% to Rs 19.83 crore

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company declined 20.45% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.47% to Rs 19.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.8322.1525.6730.078.6010.027.729.186.388.02

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