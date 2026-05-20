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United Polyfab Gujarat consolidated net profit rises 81.03% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 172.03 crore

Net profit of United Polyfab Gujarat rose 81.03% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 172.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.31% to Rs 24.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 682.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 602.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales172.03153.43 12 682.03602.22 13 OPM %5.457.27 -7.747.12 - PBDT6.508.73 -26 43.5434.25 27 PBT3.535.33 -34 30.2821.25 42 NP7.063.90 81 24.2917.69 37

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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