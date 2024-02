United Polyfab Gujarat standalone net profit declines 4.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 56.05% to Rs 241.83 crore

Net profit of United Polyfab Gujarat declined 4.26% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 56.05% to Rs 241.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 154.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.241.83154.973.374.956.326.073.132.921.801.88

