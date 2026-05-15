United Spirits climbs after Q4 PAT rises 27% YoY to Rs 571 cr

United Spirits jumped 4.24% to Rs 1329.35 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 26.61% to Rs 571 crore on 3.39% rise in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 3,046 crore in Q4 FY26 over FY25.

The company said profitability during the quarter was supported by a one-time benefit of Rs 219 crore on account of interest on tax refund accrued during the quarter and realised after the year-end.

Profit before exceptional items and tax climbed 27.52% YoY to Rs 746 crore in Q4 FY26. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 40 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 591 crore, an increase of 17.0% YoY. EBITDA margin was 19.4%, an expansion of 226 bps over prior year same quarter. The companys volume fell 5.56% to 15.7 million cases in Q4 FY26 compared with 16.6 million cases Total reported net sales value (NSV) at Rs 3,046 crore, up 3.4% YoY. The Prestige & Above (P&A) segment registered a growth of 5% in Q4 FY26. The quarter witnessed the full adverse impact of Maharashtra Made Liquor (MML) on both the popular and lower prestige segments in the State. Excluding Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh (AP), at a national level, the overall portfolio as well as P&A segment has delivered a growth of 8.5% during the quarter.

NSV for the popular segment declined 13.2%, mainly due to MML impact in the salient state. The Popular segment accounted for 8.9% of net sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 Advertising & Promotion (A&P) re-investment rate was 9.8% of net sales, reflecting consistent investment behind the trademarks. On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 17.46% on 3.74% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 27,781 crore in FY26 over FY25. Praveen Someshwar, CEO & managing director, said, We have delivered a resilient fiscal 2026 amidst an adverse policy in a salient state. The core portfolio at a national level, barring the impacted state, has delivered a broad-based and healthy double-digit growth setting us up for a strong FY27.

During the quarter, the board of directors approved the sale of our 100% stake in Royal Challengers Sports (RCSPL) on 24th March 2026. The transaction is subject to the receipt of all requisite approvals, including from the CCI and the BCCI. This transaction further enables us to sharpen our focus on the core beverage alcohol business. Looking ahead, we are excited on the consumer opportunity in India and confident to capture it through our innovation muscle and by tapping into the key white spaces through both category participation and creation in a value-accretive manner. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of face Value Rs 2 each for the financial year ending 31st March 2026. The record date for dividend has been fixed as Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Final dividend, if any, declared at the AGM will be paid on or after Thursday, August 13, 2026.