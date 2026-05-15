United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 28.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 3054.00 crore

Net profit of United Spirits rose 28.03% to Rs 539.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 421.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 3054.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2946.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.18% to Rs 1838.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1582.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 12467.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11573.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.