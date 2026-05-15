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United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 28.03% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 3054.00 crore

Net profit of United Spirits rose 28.03% to Rs 539.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 421.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 3054.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2946.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.18% to Rs 1838.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1582.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 12467.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11573.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3054.002946.00 4 12467.0011573.00 8 OPM %19.4217.28 -18.2817.74 - PBDT819.00660.00 24 2599.002289.00 14 PBT743.00590.00 26 2310.002015.00 15 NP539.00421.00 28 1838.001582.00 16

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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