United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1316.2, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.58% in last one year as compared to a 1.47% slide in NIFTY and a 9.76% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1316.2, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24101.45. The Sensex is at 77150.07, up 0.31%.United Spirits Ltd has added around 6.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51072.1, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.88 lakh shares in last one month.