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United Spirits Ltd soars 2.02%, up for fifth straight session

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Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
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United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1421.5, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.81% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% drop in NIFTY and a 9.84% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

United Spirits Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1421.5, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 78329.41, up 0.73%. United Spirits Ltd has risen around 14.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50096.4, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1418.2, up 2.02% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 2.81% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% drop in NIFTY and a 9.84% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 53.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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