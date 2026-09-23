United Spirits Ltd soars 2.58%, up for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1434, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.43% fall in NIFTY and a 16.57% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1434, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 23446.5. The Sensex is at 74918.25, up 0.52%. United Spirits Ltd has dropped around 7.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45657.75, up 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.54 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1435.4, up 2.73% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 6.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.43% fall in NIFTY and a 16.57% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.