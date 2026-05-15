United Spirits Ltd soars 4.27%, up for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1326.8, up 4.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.86% in last one year as compared to a 4.94% fall in NIFTY and a 10.1% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1326.8, up 4.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23783.6. The Sensex is at 75701.49, up 0.4%. United Spirits Ltd has added around 5.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50779.15, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.95 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1341.6, up 5.03% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 13.86% in last one year as compared to a 4.94% fall in NIFTY and a 10.1% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.