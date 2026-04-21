United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1348.2, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.44% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% gain in NIFTY and a 12.85% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1348.2, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. United Spirits Ltd has added around 5.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49555.75, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.18 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1351.4, up 3.18% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 13.44% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% gain in NIFTY and a 12.85% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.