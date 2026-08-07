United Van Der Horst standalone net profit declines 45.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.66% to Rs 9.15 croreNet profit of United Van Der Horst declined 45.10% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.66% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.159.09 1 OPM %30.7147.30 -PBDT2.233.88 -43 PBT1.523.19 -52 NP1.122.04 -45
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