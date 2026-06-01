United Van Der Horst standalone net profit declines 63.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 32.88% to Rs 5.94 crore

Net profit of United Van Der Horst declined 63.27% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.88% to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.72% to Rs 5.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 31.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.