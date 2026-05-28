Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 264.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 174.22% to Rs 109.44 crore

Net profit of Univastu India rose 264.41% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 174.22% to Rs 109.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 122.64% to Rs 23.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.16% to Rs 243.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.