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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 281.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 281.61% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 252.67% to Rs 103.72 crore

Net profit of Univastu India rose 281.61% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 252.67% to Rs 103.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales103.7229.41 253 OPM %14.1924.92 -PBDT14.056.41 119 PBT13.536.00 126 NP9.962.61 282

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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