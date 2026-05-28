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Univastu India standalone net profit rises 277.86% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 10:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 250.65% to Rs 107.23 crore

Net profit of Univastu India rose 277.86% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 250.65% to Rs 107.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 125.77% to Rs 23.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 132.01% to Rs 225.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales107.2330.58 251 225.1797.05 132 OPM %12.679.91 -13.9012.26 - PBDT14.013.96 254 31.7413.81 130 PBT13.763.72 270 30.7612.81 140 NP10.242.71 278 23.3910.36 126

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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