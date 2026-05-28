Univastu India standalone net profit rises 277.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 250.65% to Rs 107.23 crore

Net profit of Univastu India rose 277.86% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 250.65% to Rs 107.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 125.77% to Rs 23.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 132.01% to Rs 225.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.