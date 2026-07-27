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Universal Autofoundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.71% to Rs 54.42 crore

Net loss of Universal Autofoundry reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 54.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales54.4246.63 17 OPM %4.236.41 -PBDT1.342.66 -50 PBT-1.660.21 PL NP-1.610.68 PL

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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