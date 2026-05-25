Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 11.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.66% to Rs 840.27 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables rose 11.33% to Rs 55.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.66% to Rs 840.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 674.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.47% to Rs 163.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.51% to Rs 3022.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2408.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.