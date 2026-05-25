Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 11.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 11.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 24.66% to Rs 840.27 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables rose 11.33% to Rs 55.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.66% to Rs 840.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 674.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.47% to Rs 163.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.51% to Rs 3022.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2408.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales840.27674.03 25 3022.672408.39 26 OPM %8.209.17 -8.627.46 - PBDT87.5872.04 22 256.33144.77 77 PBT76.6064.95 18 217.40117.46 85 NP55.3249.69 11 163.1189.39 82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 132.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Studds Accessories consolidated net profit rises 6.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sunshine Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit rises 2.09% in the March 2026 quarter

India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 40.65% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story