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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Universal Starch Chem Allied reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Universal Starch Chem Allied reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 147.46 crore

Net profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 147.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 121.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales147.46121.44 21 OPM %4.961.29 -PBDT6.48-0.63 LP PBT4.62-2.48 LP NP3.25-2.51 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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