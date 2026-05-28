Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit rises 227.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.29% to Rs 152.36 crore

Net profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied rose 227.55% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.29% to Rs 152.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 308.72% to Rs 13.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 488.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 490.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.