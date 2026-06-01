Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 4.64 crore

Net Loss of Universus Photo Imagings reported to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 21.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 79.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 87.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.66% to Rs 18.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.644.47 4 18.7824.60 -24 OPM %-301.72-658.39 --529.77-7.11 - PBDT-12.76-18.72 32 -78.5595.75 PL PBT-12.79-18.75 32 -78.6795.62 PL NP-13.07-21.04 38 -79.9487.02 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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