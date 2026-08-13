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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 45.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 45.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:48 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.26% to Rs 5.48 crore

Net profit of Universus Photo Imagings reported to Rs 45.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.484.97 10 OPM %14.60-532.80 -PBDT46.62-15.45 LP PBT46.59-15.48 LP NP45.33-17.02 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

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