Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Universus Photo Imagings standalone net profit declines 84.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings standalone net profit declines 84.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 4.64 crore

Net profit of Universus Photo Imagings declined 84.45% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.34% to Rs 19.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.66% to Rs 18.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.644.47 4 18.7824.60 -24 OPM %3.88-27.96 --1.54-7.11 - PBDT1.429.46 -85 20.6540.48 -49 PBT1.399.43 -85 20.5340.35 -49 NP1.117.14 -84 19.2631.75 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GB Global standalone net profit declines 10.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit declines 96.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Incredible Industries standalone net profit declines 22.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Mcleod Russel India reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nidhan Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story