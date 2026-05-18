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Unjha Formulations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 38.40% to Rs 3.28 crore

Net Loss of Unjha Formulations reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.40% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.73% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 15.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.282.37 38 15.5913.86 12 OPM %-13.72-10.97 -7.064.62 - PBDT-0.45-0.26 -73 1.090.63 73 PBT-0.49-0.29 -69 0.950.53 79 NP-0.74-0.41 -80 0.700.41 71

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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